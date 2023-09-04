Residents of a West Oxfordshire village fear the disappearance of cats could be linked to a spate of shootings.

In just seven months, six cats went missing from the small neighbourhood in Milton-under-Wychwood.

A couple of the felines returned home a few months later, injured and fearful of humans.

One had an injured hip caused by some sort of trauma, and the other had an injury to its brain.

Shaznay and Emily's cats went missing in April, just two days apart. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Six cats were injured and one was killed in what was believed to have been air weapon attacks in April in the nearby village of Carterton.

Shaznay Potter's cat, Boyce, was the fifth to disappear from the estate. She said: "My worst fear is that somebody has taken them, captured them and taken them for whatever reason that they... it's horrible to think about isn't it?"

She said it was heartbreaking telling her daughter he wasn't coming home: "We all really struggled with it because he was my only boy cat.

"He was so affectionate. He was such an unusual cat as well. He was half siamese. He was huge. He had really big eyes and it was just, it was so horrible."

Shaznay's cat Boyce went missing in April. He was the fifth to disappear on the housing estate. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Just two days after Boyce went missing, a sixth disappeared, from Shaznay's next door neighbour.

Owner, Emily Hoare said: "It was completely out of Odin's character to not come home.

"He was always milling about round here, playing, and he was just quite an affectionate cat really.

"Someone thought they'd seen him in the village so we went to see but couldn't find him.

Odin was a very affectionate cat who "never went very far." Credit: ITV News Meridian

"We've been shouting, calling, you know. We just can't find them anywhere."

William Oldham works as a vet at Medivet in Woodstock. He said: "It's not unusual [for cats to disappear] in the summer months, however the number of cats in this report does worry us that several are going missing in a confined area.

"But cats will wander, particularly males, normally around the springtime in search of a female.

"And sometimes males can wander off to find new territory."

Local vet, William Oldham, says it's unusual for so many cats to go missing from one neighbourhood. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "Over the last 10 months, a number of felines have gone missing from the Wellington Way area of Milton-under-Wychwood.

"Some cats have eventually returned, however they have returned injured and fearful of human contact.

"If you have any further information, please call 101 and quote crime reference 43230306445."