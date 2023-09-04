Two people have been charged in connection with an investigation into the discovery of partial human remains in Boscombe.

The victim has also been named as 49-year-old Simon Shotton from Bournemouth following scientific analysis.

Dorset Police said it received a report at 1.10pm on Saturday 26 August 2023 following a discovery by a member of the public of partial human remains in the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive.

An investigation was launched by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

38-year-old Debbie Ann Pereira and 48-year-old Benjamin Lee Atkins – both from Bournemouth – have been charged with murder.

They are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 5 September 2023.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of MCIT, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Simon Shotton and they have been updated with this latest development in our investigation.

“This matter has been the subject of a meticulous and complex investigation and we have now reached the point where charges of murder have been authorised following consultation with the CPS.

“As this case will now be the subject of active court proceedings, it would not be appropriate for us to comment any further at this time as we must ensure the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“It is also important to stress that there should be no further commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these court proceedings.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...