A driver is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court a year after a crash in which a teenager died.

Nineteen-year-old Sheldon Lewcock from Tilehurst was riding an electric bike when he was involved in a collision in Pierces Hill on August 4th, 2022. He died five days later.

Ryan Willicombe, from Newbury, has been charged with driving a vehicle involved in a road accident and failing to report that accident as well as one count of driving without third-party insurance.

He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court today.

