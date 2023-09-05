An emergency search is underway off the Sussex coast after a man went missing in the sea at West Wittering.

The Coastguard, RNLI and a search helicopter are involved in the operation which was launched last night. (4 September)

It's reported the man was in the sea with a group of friends at West Wittering when they got into difficulty.

In a statement a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: " At approximately 8.45pm on Monday (4 September), police were alerted by Solent Coastguard to a man in distress in the sea at West Wittering.

"A search is underway involving the coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats.

"The man is described as white, slim and 5’10”. He has long black hair and facial hair and is wearing black swimming shorts.

"Anybody with information which could help in the search is asked to call 999, quoting serial 1711 of 04/09."

More follows.