The family of a 19-year-old man who's missing after getting into difficulty in the sea at West Wittering in West Sussex say they are 'worried sick' and are 'praying for his safe return.'

Ryan Baldry from Lavant near Chichester was at the popular beach with friends, when the group got into difficulty in the water.

He was last seen at around 8pm on Monday night. (4 September)

A major search operation is underway involving the coastguard, RNLI and police helicopter.

Ryan Baldry, 19, was last seen in the water at West Wittering beach on Monday night. (4 September) Credit: Family handout

Posting on social media, a member of Ryan's family has appealed for help to find him, releasing a recent photo.

The post read: "Ryan’s parents and family are worried sick. We have Ryan’s phone so he has no way of contacting us. Please please please share this post.

"We are praying for our Ryan’s Safe return."

Search teams pictured at West Wittering beach on Tuesday. (5 September) Credit: ITV Meridian

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "At approximately 8.45pm on Monday (4 September), police were alerted by Solent Coastguard to a man in distress in the sea at West Wittering.

"A search is underway involving the coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats.The man is described as white, slim and 5’10”. He has long black hair and facial hair and is wearing black swimming shorts

"Anybody with information which could help in the search is asked to call 999, quoting serial 1711 of 04/09."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...