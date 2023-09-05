The RSPCA is appealing for information after five kittens were abandoned in a sealed cardboard box in Canterbury.

A member of the public found the kittens outside a community centre in Tenterden Drive, Hales Place, and took them to the RSPCA's Canterbury Branch.

The box the kittens were in was clean and dry, so it is thought they were dumped shortly before they were found at 10am on Thursday (31 August).

The kittens are thought to have been rescued soon after they were adandoned. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA is appealing for information about who dumped the kittens, which are aged around eight weeks old.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch on 0300 123 8018.

The abandoned kittens are the latest in a huge number of reports to the charity about dumped animals.

Incidents of abandonment are up 11 per cent this year. Credit: RSPCA

In July alone, 2,031 incidents of abandonment were reported to the RSPCA, while reports in the first seven months of 2023 are up 11 per cent on the previous year.

