A man has been jailed for 26 years for violently assaulting a woman in Kent.

The victim was walking near Canterbury Road in Sittingbourne in the early hours of Sunday 11 December 2022, when she was approached by a man she knew, Matthew Breaker.

Breaker, 46, suddenly launched a violent attack, hitting her repeatedly with a hammer before pinning her to the floor and thrusting a blade towards her face and torso.

Police were called to the scene and Breaker was arrested. Officers also seized a hammer and two knives.

Breaker was found guilty of attempted murder at Maidstone Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Later the same day, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of attempted murder against Breaker. He was also charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

The case went to trial at Maidstone Crown Court and Breaker, of Swanstree Avenue, Sittingbourne, was found guilty of attempted murder. He had pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article.

Breaker was sentenced on Thursday 31 August to 26 years' imprisonment.

Upon his release, he will be subject to an extended licence period of four years.

He will not be able to apply for parole until he has served at least two thirds of his sentence in prison.

Investigating officer DC Poppy Edwards said: "Matthew Breaker is a very violent individual who launched a sudden and brutal attack on a lone woman during the hours of darkness, after lying in wait for her to return home. His actions were appalling, and it is only right he is now behind bars.

"He inflicted atrocious injuries and has shown no remorse for the lasting impact this will have on his victim.

"I would like to commend the victim who has shown great courage in assisting our prosecution and helping us bring this dangerous individual to justice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...