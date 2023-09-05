An Isle of Wight leisure centre is still open despite the presence of concrete, which has been the cause of more than a hundred school closures across England.

The Isle of Wight Council has confirmed reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) is present in a 'small area of the roof' at The Heights, in Sandown.

A spokesperson said they are fully aware of the situation and it is being appropriately monitored and managed.

The leisure centre is still open and there is no indication it will have to close although a further report is being conducted.

A council spokesperson said the authority's priority must be for the safety of residents and it would not hesitate to close facilities should it have any concerns.

Last week the council instructed a further report of the affected area at The Heights so it could be confident it has the most up-to-date information on the condition of the structure.

The Isle of Wight Council has been asked when it was first known RAAC was present in the roof but no answer has been received yet.

Raac is a lightweight form of concrete and was used in the construction of schools, colleges and other buildings between 1950s until the mid-1990s.

Paired with poor maintenance and old age, Raac has led to concerns, prompting a warning from the Department for Education for schools to stop using buildings unless there are measures in place to make them safe.

