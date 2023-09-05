Play Brightcove video

The parents of a little boy who choked to death at his nursery in Kent, say they want to see all pre-school and childcare places fitted with anti-choking devices.

They hope with the devices in place, no-one else has to endure the heartache they experienced.

Oliver Steeper was nine months old when he died after choking on food at Jelly Beans Nursery in Ashford two years ago.

Now, his parents Lewis and Zöe are fundraising so the kits can be fitted throughout the country.

Oliver's parents, Lewis and Zöe, are fundraising so the kits can be fitted throughout the country. Credit: ITV Meridian

"We want to use our tragedy and turn it into a positive, and give us a focus," Lewis Steeper said.

"We thought if we can put one of those into every nursery, starting in Kent and then beyond, it would be phenomenal.

"If we can raise enough money where we're able to do that, we can then look at schools, we can then look at restaurants.

"I think where there's a human, there's a possibility of choking."

Each emergency kit costs around £70 each. Credit: ITV Meridian

The Jelly Beans Day nursery in Ashford, where Oliver choked on his food in 2021 has since shut down.

But tributes remain in his memory, and now his family are fundraising to pay for the 'LifeVacs'.

The devices are designed for use after first aid techniques - like back slapping - have failed. Each emergency kit costs around £70 each.

£5,000 has already been raised for them to be given to nurseries and pre-schools for free, and Oliver's family plan to start giving them out soon.

The NHS official advice for choking is here.

