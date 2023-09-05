Surrey Police have said the force is 'in shock' following the death of one of their young officers.

PC Hannah Byrne died suddenly while on holiday on the Greek island of Corfu last week. (1 September)

The 22-year-old joined Surrey Police in March last year, and was based at Reigate as part of the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Paying tribute, Hannah's family said: “Our beloved Hannah was beautiful inside and out. She was extremely kind, funny, caring and had a real zest for life.

She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.”

PC Hannah Byrne died while on holiday in Corfu on Friday 1 Septemeber. Credit: Surrey Police

An investigation into the circumstances of her death is being led by authorities in Greece.

Chief Superintendent Chris Colley, Divisional Commander for East Surrey, said: “Hannah’s death has been a shock for everyone who knew her.

"She was a bright, enthusiastic and respected officer just at the start of her career in policing and she will be sadly missed.

"As a Force, we are now doing everything we can to support her family and her colleagues at this extremely difficult time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...