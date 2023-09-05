Police are hunting for the driver of a white hatchback car after a horse and a pony were killed in a hit and run in the New Forest.

Officers were called to Bull Hill in Pilley at around 10:45pm on Monday night, to reports of a collision involving a white hatchback which hit a horse and pony.

The animals had to be put to sleep due to their injuries and the car sustained substantial damage.But when police arrived the car had left the scene. A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We are looking for witnesses to the collision and anyone with information about the whereabouts of this car."Have you seen a white hatchback car with severe front end damage and a missing wing mirror?"Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230359919."

