Police hunt driver of white car after horse and pony killed in hit and run in the New Forest

Police were called to to Bull Hill in Pilley in the New Forest on Monday night. Credit: ITV Meridian

Police are hunting for the driver of a white hatchback car after a horse and a pony were killed in a hit and run in the New Forest.

Officers were called to Bull Hill in Pilley at around 10:45pm on Monday night, to reports of a collision involving a white hatchback which hit a horse and pony.

The animals had to be put to sleep due to their injuries and the car sustained substantial damage.But when police arrived the car had left the scene. A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We are looking for witnesses to the collision and anyone with information about the whereabouts of this car."Have you seen a white hatchback car with severe front end damage and a missing wing mirror?"Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44230359919."

