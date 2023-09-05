Police probe after catapults fired at drivers and shops in Verwood

An investigation is underway after catapults were fired at drivers and a barber shop in Dorset.

Police are appealing for dash cam footage following reports that at around 3pm on Wednesday (30 August) occupants of a silver Suzuki Vitara were seen to fire catapults at a number of other motorists as it drove through Verwood, including in the areas of Home Farm Road and Station Road.

It's also reported the window of a barbers shop in the Ringwood Road area was damaged after apparently being shot by a catapult.

Police Constable Chandler Organ, of East Dorset police, said: “The individuals involved in these incidents have put the public at significant risk of harm with their actions.

“We are determined to identify those responsible so we can take robust action against them.

“We are conducting a number of enquiries and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed these incidents or captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage.”

