Police have seized more than 500 cannabis plants at a property in Seaford in East Sussex.

Officers were called to reports of an 'altercation' at an address in Sutton Road on Sunday (3 September) at around 9.30pm.

A property search was carried out, and 284 developed and 257 undeveloped plants were recovered across five rooms

Police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivation of a Class B drug and money laundering, and has been bailed while the investigation continues.

Detective Constable Marcus Cox, of the East Sussex Criminal Investigation Department, said: “This is another example of our commitment to disrupt and reduce drug-related activity in Sussex.

"Drug-related harm can have a devastating impact on victims, families and the wider community and we are continuously working to tackle it.

“The community are our eyes and ears, and we encourage you to report anything suspicious to us.

”Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in this area to report it to police online or via 101, quoting 1531 of 03/09."

