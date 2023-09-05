Seven fire engines at the scene of Crawley fire

People are being urged to avoid the area where possible. Credit: PA Images

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze in Crawley.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said seven fire engines are at the scene alongside a water carrier and an aerial ladder platform.

The fire is at a domestic property on Webb Close in Broadfield, Crawley.

People are being urged to avoid the area where possible.

Residents are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

