Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze in Crawley.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said seven fire engines are at the scene alongside a water carrier and an aerial ladder platform.

The fire is at a domestic property on Webb Close in Broadfield, Crawley.

People are being urged to avoid the area where possible.

Residents are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

