Performances at a Kent theatre have been suspended 'with immediate effect' following the discovery of Raac concrete.

A routine inspection carried out at the Orchard Theatre in Dartford on Monday has recommended the venue should closed until a solution can be found.

The closure comes after more than 100 schools in England were told to fully or partially close at the start of term because of the presence of collapse-risk concrete in their buildings.

In a joint statement, a spokesperson for Dartford Borough Council and Trafalgar Theatres apologised to customers, saying that the safety of audiences, staff, artists, volunteers and everyone at the venue is the priority.

Leader of the Council, Jeremy Kite, said: “It’s not the news that anyone wants to hear but there is nothing more important than the safety of the audiences, staff, artists, volunteers and everyone at the venue.

"This problem was embedded in the building at the time of its construction in 1983 and it is one of thousands of buildings built using this construction method.

“Although any closure is a blow, we are in the fortunate position to have the resources and determination to put the building right and reopen it for the benefit of residents. Both Dartford Borough Council and Trafalgar Theatres are committed to making the necessary adaptations required as soon as possible to allow performances to recommence.

"We, and our partners at Trafalgar Theatres, know this will cause inconvenience and disappointment, but the safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority.”

Theatre-goers are being told not to contact the venue and that they will be contacted. Credit: Google Maps

Helen Enright, COO of Trafalgar Entertainment & CEO Trafalgar Theatres, said: “Performances are initially suspended until the end of September to allow further investigations to take place.

"Once the time frames become clearer we will update customers as to the status of the future programme and would like to reassure customers that their money is safe.

“We will be contacting existing ticket holders to reschedule performances or to reimburse them. There is no need for customers to contact the theatre and rest assured that we will be in touch.

"Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we work through the different considerations.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...