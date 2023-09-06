Police have launched an appeal after £100,000 worth of custom-made bikes were stolen from a shop in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Thieves broke into LIOS Ride in Style’s storage unit on Daedalus Park, shortly before 3am on Saturday 2 September.

Eleven 'unique' bikes were taken, totalling £100,000.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "We’re keen to hear from anyone who has seen the bikes pictured.

"They are all custom made so the features are unique for each. Perhaps you have seen them in your local area?

"Maybe you have seen them for sale online, or someone has approached your or your business to try and sell them.

"If you have any information at all, please contact police on 101, quoting 44230355152."

