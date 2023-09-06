Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV Meridian's Kit Bradshaw reports from blood pressure events in Bexhill and Newhaven

Health leaders claim that more than 100 heart attacks and 200 strokes could be prevented in Sussex over the next three years, if more people get their blood pressure checked. It is estimated that 29,000 residents could be at risk from undiagnosed high blood pressure, known as hypertension.

Community pharmacies and GP surgeries across the region are taking part in a national drive to encourage more people to get tested.

The campaign – called 'Know Your Numbers Week' – aims to encourage us all to know our typical blood pressure reading.

Hypertension is the third-biggest risk factor for premature death and disability after poor diet and smoking. The condition is a leading cause of heart attack and stroke.

More than 32,000 people in Sussex with diagnosed hypertension have not had their blood pressure readings recorded in the last year.

It is claimed more than 140 heart attacks and over 200 strokes could be avoided in the county over the next three years through better management of diagnosed hypertension.

Dr Suneeta Kochhar, Clinical Lead for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at NHS Sussex, said: “Hypertension is a leading cause of heart attack and stroke and yet in Sussex only 64.6% of those who are estimated to have hypertension know that they have it and are actively being supported.

“About a third of people on our GP registers with hypertension may not be being treated to target, if we could manage 25,000 we could prevent 140 heart attacks and 209 strokes in Sussex over the next three years.”

Local community pharmacies are offering free blood pressure checks to adults. There are also pop up clinics at community events in Sussex during 'Know Your Numbers Week'.

