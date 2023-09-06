The fugitive father and stepmother of Surrey schoolgirl Sara Sharif have released a video in which they describe the 10-year-old's death as an "incident".

Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool - who fled to Pakistan following Sara's death in Horsell near Woking, are seen in the short video reading from a notebook to camera.

Sara's father remains silent during the clip, with Batool saying they were willing to cooperate with British police and that they are "willing to fight our case in court".

She refers only to Sara's death as an "incident".

It's not clear where the video was filmed or under what circumstances. Batool goes on to allege they are in hiding fearing Pakistan police are targeting their relatives over there.

Sara’s body was found at a property in Hammond Road, Woking, after police were called from Pakistan by her father on August 10.

A post-mortem examination found she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Ten-year-old Sara was found with multiple injuries at a home in Woking, Surrey, in August Credit: Surrey Police/PA

She was living with her father Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool when she died.

In the video, seen by the BBC, Batool says: “Sara’s death was an incident. Our family in Pakistan are severely affected by all that is going on.”

Batool denied reports that one of Sharif’s brothers claimed Sara had fallen down the stairs and broken her neck.

She added: “All of our family members have gone into hiding as everyone is scared for their safety.

“The kids are unable to attend school as they’re afraid to leave the house.

“No-one is leaving the house, the groceries have run out and there is no food for the kids as the adults are unable to leave their homes out of fear of safety (sic).

“That is why we have gone into hiding. Lastly we are willing to co-operate with the UK authorities and fight our case in court.”

Police were called to a property in Hammond Road in Horsell near Woking, Surrey on 10 August. Credit: ITV Meridian

Sharif and Batool left Britain with five children aged between one and 13.

Surrey Police want to question them over Sara’s death.

Their statement comes after Sara’s mother Olga Sharif gave an interview to the Polish television programme Uwaga!.

In it she spoke of the harrowing experience of going to view her daughter’s body.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...