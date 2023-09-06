Emergency services dealing with 'medical incident' at Margate Main Sands

Emergency services are dealing with a 'medical incident' at a popular Kent beach.

Police, ambulance, and HM Coastguard were called to Margate Main Sands on Wednesday afternoon.

A person was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard has been responding to a medical incident in Margate this afternoon (6 September).

"Alerted just after 1pm, a lifeboat and Coastguard Rescue Team from Margate were sent to the scene. South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Police are also in attendance."

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police officers assisted HM Coastguard and South East Coast Ambulance Service at a medical incident on Margate Main Sands at 1.10pm on Wednesday 6 September.”

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "We were called at approximately 1pm today (6 September) to Margate beach, to reports of a person in need of medical treatment.

"Ambulance crews attended and the person was treated before being taken to hospital in a serious condition."

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

