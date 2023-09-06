Enquiries to find a 19-year-old man who went missing in the sea at West Wittering are "still ongoing", Sussex Police have said.

Ryan Baldry from Lavant near Chichester was at the popular beach with friends, when the group got into difficulty in the water. He was last seen at around 8pm on Monday night (4 September).

An emergency search involving the Coastguard, RNLI and a search helicopter had been underway but has since been stood down.

Detective Sergeant Kate Witt, from the Missing Persons team, said: "While a search by Coastguard rescue teams and the RNLI has been stood down, our enquiries to find him are still ongoing.

"Specialist officers are supporting his family and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

"Anybody with information which could help in the search is asked to call 999, quoting serial 1711 of 04/09."

