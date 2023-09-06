The family of a pilot who was killed when a replica Spitfire crashed in a field in West Oxfordshire have described him as 'a hero' and revealed he worked as an NHS responder and food delivery man during the Covid lockdowns.

Trevor Bailey, 68, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire was formally identified yesterday (5 August), after he died following the incident near the A44 in Enstone on 23 August.

His family said: “People keep saying ‘The World will be a sadder place without Trevor’. He really was the very best person you could ever hope to meet.

“That deep voice, the infectious grin and his real interest in whoever he was talking to, he made everyone feel special.

“His love of life, and of his family and his huge amounts of energy meant that life was never dull.

“Every day was full and nothing was ever too much trouble; from looking after his eight grandchildren to supporting complete strangers when acting as an NHS responder and food delivery man during Covid lockdowns."

Trevor Bailey pictured with his wife Kate. Credit: Thames Valley Police

His wife Kate, said: “We shared a love of travel and of so many activities including sailing, flying, dog walking and playing tennis.

“Together we have always had such a wonderful group of friends. From our close group of local friends to ex work colleagues, fellow travellers and those we met through the many charities we were involved in together."

Trevor’s four children said: “Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same.

“We had the most amazing childhood with you Dad, full of adventures. You always made us feel loved and safe, the warmth of your hugs and a smile that lights up any room.

“Your legacy will live in our hearts and your incredible grandchildren who we know you were so proud of and we have always been so proud of you. Our Hero”.

Tew Road at Enstone was closed while emergency services were called to the scene. Credit: ITV Meridian

Trevor's brother Steve, said “He always followed his passions and lived life to the full. I was so proud of him and always looked up to him. I knew he always had my back as a young child to adult and will miss him so much.”

Clive his brother, said: “We have lost an amazing husband, brother, Dad, Grandad and friend. No one knows what is on the other side but one thing is for sure, it’s just got a whole lot better.

“His working life was split between a long and successful career in Financial Services both in the UK and Overseas.

“Then latterly working in the world of Aviation. His passion for flying stemmed from a childhood building model aeroplanes, and, as a qualified pilot, he always felt very fortunate that he was able to spend the latter part of his career working in the aviation industry.”

