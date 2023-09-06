Member of Parliament for Faversham and Mid Kent, Helen Whately, is recovering after being involved in a car crash.

She posted on social media, "You may have heard that I was in a nasty road accident early on Sunday morning on the A252. "I want to sincerely thank the emergency services who were so professional and incredibly kind to me and my daughters."

She suffered a broken ankle in the crash and her daughters were in the car at the time.

"Luckily both my daughters are okay and my broken ankle should mend soon. I hope the driver of the other vehicle makes the best possible recovery."

She says the accident happened just two days after visiting her local ambulance service.

"It was only on Friday that I visited @SECAmbulance, and less than 48 hours later they were right there at our side."I also want to say a big thank you to everyone who came to help in the minutes after the accident. It made such a difference at a horrible time."

"The kindness of friends and strangers has been so moving and I couldn’t be more grateful.

She says she'll be able to carry on with work but it may mean some working from home.

"Over the next few weeks some of my surgeries and meetings may need to move online, other than that I will be doing ministerial and constituency work as normal. Please contact me as usual if you would like my help."

