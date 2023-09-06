Police officers are looking for somebody who was seen in "possession of a black suitcase acting suspiciously" as part of the Boscombe murder investigation.

The probe was initially launched following a report on Saturday 26 August 2023 of partial human remains being found in the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive.

Dorset Police is now issuing a renewed appeal after further human remains were located in the area of Boscombe Chine Gardens, near Boscombe Pier.

Detective Inspector Neil Third said: “While we have yet to formally identify the latest remains discovered, at this time we do believe this is linked to our ongoing investigation and the family of Simon Shotton has been updated. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.

“It is important that as part of our ongoing investigation, we speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Boscombe Chine Gardens between Friday 18 August and Friday 1 September 2023.

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who has seen somebody in possession of a black suitcase acting suspiciously in the vicinity.

“Information can be uploaded through our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal for this case.

“I would again like to thank members of the community in Boscombe for their continued patience and understanding while this latest cordon is in place.”

Two people – Debbie Ann Pereira, 38, and Benjamin Lee Atkins, 48, both from Bournemouth – were charged with murder and have appeared in court.

They are next due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday 20 October 2023.

A police cordon has been put in place as investigative work has been carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to submit it to the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal page.

People can also call 101 quoting occurrence number 55230135228.

