Red Funnel is reporting cancellations on its 'Red Jet' sailings between Southampton and West Cowes.

The ferry company says it's due to an operational incident.There has been fuel contamination on one of the boats and a full service cannot run.

There are also cancellations on Red Funnel between Southampton and West Cowes due to a problem with the generator on one of the boats.

