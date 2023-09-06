A 19-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a falling tree as he was walked through a park in Oxford, an inquest has heard.

Alexander Kippax died in King George's Playing Field near Botley Road on 18 August 2023.

Some of the area around the trees has been taped off and there are still some flowers that were left there by family and friends.

One, from Alex's cousin reads "We miss you so much.

"We made so many lovely memories together. You have been taken away far too early".

Flowers line the path where Alexander Kippax died. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The inquest was opened after questions had been raised around how this could have happened.

The hearing was a brief formality at Oxfordshire Coroner's Office earlier today (6 September) to officially open the case.

The inquest heard how Alex had just been out taking a walk when he was hit by the tree, causing traumatic head injuries, which ultimately killed him.

He died at the scene.

The inquest has now been adjourned to the 28 February, so further investigations can take place.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his funeral.

