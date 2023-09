It may have felt like a disappointing summer but September has seen the mercury soar and left our beautiful region basking in sunshine!

Sunrise in Blashford Credit: Terri-Louise Ballard

Blue skies over Deal Credit: Dean Spinks

Beach time in Barton on Sea Credit: Gary Buck

Pollinators in Alton Credit: Ginny Boxall

Saharan dust sunset in Cliffe Credit: Teresa Graham

Reflections in Hythe Canal Credit: Kerry King

Dragonfly at Farlington Marshes Credit: Vicky Stovell