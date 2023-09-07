A car trader from Essex has pleaded guilty to selling an unroadworthy car described as a ‘death trap’ to a Dorset consumer.

Adam Hussain, 33, of Hornchurch in Essex who is the sole director of The Car Company Essex Ltd ran a second-hand car sales business trading as RNM Car Sales Essex.

In March 2022, he advertised a Nissan Pathfinder described in 'good condition' on Gumtree. He was contacted by a customer who was looking to replace their family car.

After contacting Mr Hussain, he said the car was ‘a good solid vehicle’ and that it would come with a new MOT and 3 month warranty.

The car was delivered on 16 March 2022 by Mr Hussain, but a few days later the customer took it to their local garage for a general check up. The mechanic discovered the car had severe corrosion around the suspension, the handbrake didn't work, and the exhaust system was leaking.

The faults would mean the vehicle would fail its MOT.

Trading Standards arranged for an independent vehicle expert to inspect the car, and confirmed that the vehicle was unroadworthy and dangerous to drive.

The buyer tried to get a refund from Mr Hussain but was told that the car had been ‘sold as seen’ and was a ‘trade sale.’

Mr Hussain appeared at Weymouth Magistrates Court on 5 September and pleaded guilty to the charges. The magistrates told him that this was a serious offence and fined him £1,000, ordered him to pay compensation to the consumer of £3,740, and awarded the Council’s full costs of £2,124.25.

Cllr Laura Beddow, Dorset Council’s Portfolio Holder for Culture, Communities and Customer Services: “Our Trading Standards team work with the motor trade in Dorset to ensure they trade fairly and comply with all consumer legislation.

"When traders are found to be breaking the law and attempting to restrict consumer rights robust action will be taken against them.”

