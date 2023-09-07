An appeal has been launched to reunite a tortoise with its owner after it was found on a street in Basingstoke.

The reptile was found by the council's street cleaning team in the Pennine Way area of Buckskin on Thursday afternoon. (7 August)

It's not known how the tortoise ended up in the area.

But the local authority says it is safe.

A spokesperson for Basingstoke and Deane said: "The tortoise is safe and well with us and has had some water, food and lots of attention.

"We’d love to reunite it with its owner.

"If you can help please contact us."

