A man, who led police on a high speed pursuit, has been jailed for dangerous driving in Oxfordshire.

At around 11.15am on 8 August in Wallingford, an officer asked Richard Allen to stop due to his silver Ford Mondeo being in a poor condition.

Allen failed to do this and drove off. He was later found leaving Wallingford, where he refused to stop for a second time.

Officers in an unmarked police car then pursued Allen towards Henley along the A4130, where a marked police car joined.

During the chase, Allen drove the wrong way around roundabouts and a one way street in Henley town centre. The officers didn't follow him and went the correct way.

The police then found the car leaving Henley on Greys Road and stopped it.

The condition of the car was so poor that it caused it to swerve onto the wrong side of the road many times.

Officers then arrested Allen and he was charged on the same day.

WATCH: Allen leading the police on a pursuit in Wallingford and Henley

Play Brightcove video

Richard Allen, aged 39, of Lyndene Road, Didcot, was sentenced to 10 months in prison at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday 31 August.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to cooperate with a preliminary test, failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle for police and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Investigating officer PC Alex Manderson, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: "This conviction demonstrates the seriousness of Richard Allen’s driving, which fell far below that of a competent driver.

"It was clear to see Allen was willing to take needless risks and in doing so put other road users at risk of serious harm by carrying out a dangerous manoeuvre.

"I hope this case shows those who consider or do drive dangerously or do not stop for police that you could put the public at risk and can expect to be brought to justice by us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...