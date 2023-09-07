Delays have been reported at the Port of Dover due to additional security measures as authorities continue a major hunt for a terror suspect who escaped from prison.

Daniel Abed Khalife was wearing a chef's outfit when he escaped from HMP Wandsworth by clinging to the bottom of a delivery van.

Port of Dover Travel confirmed that the enhanced security checks are due to the ongoing search for Khalife.

Posting on X, a spokesperson said: " Due to a police matter, there are currently enhanced checks on outbound traffic at the Port of Dover and other portals within the UK.

"Please be advised that this is currently resulting in some delays at the Port.

"Brock Zero is now in place for all Short Straits freight traffic in order to help manage traffic flows while increased checks are in place."

The Port of Dover is one of several UK ports and airports asked to carry out additional security measures. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The M20 coastbound carriageway between Junctions 8 and 9 has been temporarily closed.

Police say the closure will allow freight bound traffic for the continent be able to queue on the empty section of motorway in order to keep any disruption to Kent’s wider road network to a minimum.

All EU-bound freight must use the M20 whilst all other traffic must follow the signed diversions.

Extra security checks are in place at Gatwick Airport. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Temporary Chief Superintendent Simon Alland of Kent Police said: "The closure of the M20 is an emergency measure that is only used following consultation with our partners in the Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) and after a thorough assessment of issues including public safety and traffic volumes.

"The KRF will continue to monitor the situation closely in order to restore the motorway to its full capacity as soon as possible."

Gatwick Airport has also confirmed additional security measures are in place but there are no queues or delays for passengers passing through today (7 September).

