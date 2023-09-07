Investigations are underway into a crash in Brighton as it's being reported a car has gone into a bus stop.

The A270 Lewes Road Brighton is currently closed southbound at the junction with Coldean Lane to the entrance for Wild Park.

This is due to an "ongoing investigation" and vehicles including buses are being diverted up Coldean Lane.

This may impact the peak morning period.

