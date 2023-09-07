A popular splash park in Oxford has been closed to the public after Legionella bacteria was discovered in a water storage tank.

Bosses at Cuttteslowe Splash Facility have apologised to people planning to visit the facility, but say the 'health of users is a priority.'

It comes after a high legionella bacteria count was identified in the cold water storage tank associated with the park following a routine monthly water sample on Monday. (5 August)

A spokesperson for Cuttteslowe Splash Facility said: "We have therefore closed the Splash Park to the public until we receive a clear resample.

"Whilst the risk is low, the health of users is a priority, so we have decided to close the Splash Park as a precaution.

"We will now undertake remedial action that will include a disinfection and clean of the cold water tank where this sample was taken from.

"The Splash Park will be closed to the public until the disinfection has been complete and further tests carried out. As a result of this, the facility is likely to remain closed for the rest of the season.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

