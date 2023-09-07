The Last Word: September 2023

The Last Word

Play Brightcove video

Watch the September edition of The Last Word.

In this month's Last Word, 'Is Britain Broken?'

School buildings with crumbling concrete, rivers flowing with sewage, unaffordable housing, NHS waiting lists longer every day, train workers on strike, and small boats coming across the Channel to Kent in their thousands.

How can it be fixed?

There's a General Election around the corner too, so it's not an easy wicket for the Government to bat on

To debate all this:

James Sunderland, Conservative MP for Bracknell

Mike Tapp, who is the Labour candidate for Dover & DeaL

Baroness Brinton of Kenardington in Kent - the former Lib Dem President

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...