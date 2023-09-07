A police probe has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted while practising reiki on Hove seafront.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was preparing to go for a swim in the sea at around 7.20am on Friday 25 August, when she was approached by a man.

They practised reiki, an energy practice routine, and then he sexually assaulted her.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "The man is described as being in his late 30s to early 40s, around 5’6” tall with dark brown, short hair.

"He was wearing a bright red crew neck sweatshirt and black/navy jogging bottoms.

"Police believe he may be linked to a similar incident reported in the same area three days previously on 22 August.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, recognises the description or has any information that can help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 137 of 27/08."

