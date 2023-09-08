The army bomb disposal team has been sent to the Channel Tunnel after a 'suspicious vehicle' was stopped.

Police were called to the UK check in area at Cheriton on Friday morning (8 September).

Officers say a cordon has been put in place for public safety and traffic is currently being held.

The incident is not linked to the search for escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife, detectives have confirmed.

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: "At around 10.30am on Friday 8 September 2023 a suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Cheriton."Explosives experts from the British Army have been called to the scene and a cordon has been put in place for the safety of the public. This is currently having an effect on traffic approaching the terminal."A man has been detained in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing."More follows.