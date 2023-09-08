The body of a man, believed to be that of Ryan Baldry who went missing at West Wittering, has been found at Hayling Island.

The 19-year-old was at the beach with friends when he got into trouble in the water on Monday night.

Lifeboat crews and a police helicopter were called out - but the search was stood down on Tuesday.

On Facebook his aunt, Katherine Reed, posted: "It is with deep sadness that i can tell you all that our beautiful Ryan has been found this morning.

"On behalf of Ryan’s mum, dad, brothers and all his family they want to say thank you for all the support and love you have shown and continue to show.

"Our hearts are broken and Ryan will be missed terribly by us all."

She said the family is now taking time to grieve.

"We have all been overwhelmed at all the kindness you have shown and I can’t put into words how we are feeling or what this has meant. We love you Ryan"

