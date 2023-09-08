A man in his 20s has died after the car he was travelling in crashed through the side of an estate agents in Camberley town centre.

Emergency services were called at around 6.12am following a report of a single vehicle collision.

The car had collided with the side of the Vickery Estate Agents on Pembroke Broadway.

The driver died at the scene, and police say his next of kin have been informed.

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: "There are road closures in place which include Park Street at the junction with Park Road and at the Pembroke Broadway junction with High Street.

"We are asking anyone who was in the area at around 6.12am this morning who might have witnessed the incident or have CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage to come forward."

"If you have any information that may assist our investigation, please contact us quoting PR/SYP-20230908-0124 via: Live chat on our website: https://www.surrey.police.uk/Our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/Calling us on 101.

"If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...