'Ewe-nique' Shaun the Sheep art trail appears overnight in Brighton

Play Brightcove video

Watch the video report by Andy Dickenson

He's a character known to millions thanks to his appearances with Wallace and Gromit - and his very own cartoon show.

It's now hoped Shaun the Sheep will keep tourists flocking to Brighton and Hove way beyond the summer - raising funds for a much-loved hospice.

More than 40 sculptures of the fluffy hero have made their home in the city, all appearing at landmarks overnight.

Each has been illustrated by a different artist, with children invited to 'collect them all' over a mobile phone app.

"Each and every one of them is unique," Tanya Hunt from Martlets Hospice said. "And that represents the people that need our care and our support.

"We look after life-limited people across Brighton, Hove and the Havens, and we never charge anybody a single penny for their care.

"So having the support of the community behind us is the only way we can keep caring."

Shaun's dopplegangers follow in the footsteps of snowdogs launched in 2016, and a snail trail two years later.

"It's very challenging painting Shaun the Sheep," artist Lauren Nickless said. "He's very mischievous for a start, but it's such, such a giant canvas.

"Since all the sheep are so different, there's something for everyone on the trail."

Together with 77 smaller Shauns, decorated by local schools, nurseries, community groups and care homes, the trail will run until Bonfire Night.

Trail participants can also release rewards for certain finds, by reaching key milestones and completing the art trail – including a fine dining experience at The Grand.

The sculptures will finally be sold in a ewe-nique auction at the end on November.