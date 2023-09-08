A man has been jailed after he was found guilty of wounding with intent and being in possession of a bladed article in a public place in Reading.

Ervis Kola, aged 35, of Brighton Road, Reading, was unanimously found guilty of one count each of wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place following a five-day hearing at Reading Crown Court on 16 June.

Returning to the same Court, Kola was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and will be on licence for five years upon release.

At around 2pm on 19 December 2022, a verbal altercation took place between Kola and the victim, a man in his twenties at Market Place in Reading town centre.

Reading Crown Court. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Following the altercation, Kola produced a bladed article from his pocket and slashed the victim across the face and neck before fleeing from the scene.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and even though these have since healed, the physical scars serve as a constant reminder of this incident.

Kola was arrested the same day and was charged on 20 December 2022.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kevin Godding of Reading’s CID team, said: "This was a callous knife which occurred in broad daylight in a busy area while people were Christmas shopping.

"Knife crime will not be tolerated in our communities and I hope that Kola’s lengthy sentence sends out a strong message that we will seek to prosecute those who do so.

"It is completely unacceptable for anybody to carry a knife, and Thames Valley Police will continue to pursue those who carry them and bring them before the courts."

