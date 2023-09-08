A man who stabbed another man to death outside a cocktail bar in a busy area of Oxford in a row over a pair of trainers has been jailed for life.

Alex Innes was on a night out with friends at the Love Jericho bar when he was stabbed to death in the early hours of 13 November 2022 by Greg Muinami.

Muinami, aged 19, of Cranham Street, Oxford, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of one count each of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place following a trial lasting six weeks in June this year.

Today a Judge told him he will serve a minimum of 24 years and 71 days in prison.

The court heard that the row was surrounding a debt of £100 that Muinami owed Mr Innes.

Alex had tried to resolve the issue with Muinami amicably, but Muinami was seen on CCTV becoming more and more aggressive and was armed with a knife.

Alex Innes was stabbed to death outside the Love Jericho cocktail bar on 13 November 2022. Credit: Thames Valley Police

The stabbing took place in what police described as a 'CCTV blind spot' forcing them to trawl through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage to try and track down Alex's killer.

Detectives also revealed that some of the witnesses were 'difficult to work with' due to their fears and anxieties.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps said: "Those that did come forward provided some really good evidence for us, and I'm really grateful for their support, including people who tired to provide life-saving treatment for Alex on that night as well.

"It was difficult because Mr Muinami gave no account in his police interview, and he didn't give evidence in court.

"He refused to leave his cell for some of the days of the trial, so we've never had an account to work from, from him in relation to what happened."

