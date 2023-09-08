A plaque has been unveiled at a Hampshire fire station in honour of two firefighters who died while tackling a blaze at a tower block.

Alan Bannon, 38, and Jim Shears, 35, were fighting the fire on the 9th floor of Shirley Towers in Southampton on 6 April 2010.

They were overcome by sudden and extreme temperatures as the fire took hold of the 15-storey block.

Shirley Towers the day after the fatal fire

It started in a flat on the ninth floor after a curtain was left touching a lamp.

In 2012, an inquest into the incident established the need for improved safety measures to protect firefighters and prevent a similar future tragedy.

Today's ceremony, at St Mary's fire station, was attended by family, friends and colleagues of the fallen firefighters, alongside senior FBU officials.

The plaque was unveiled by Alan Bannon’s daughter, Abigail, before a minute’s silence was held.

It was followed by wreath laying, a final blessing, and a recital by an FBU piper.

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary said: “We will never forget the Shirley Towers fire on 6th April 2010, and the loss of firefighters Alan Bannon and James Shears, who died in the line of duty that night.

"Today’s memorial ceremony has been a testament to how their lives, and this tragic incident, have so deeply touched the lives of so many others."

Mark Chapman, regional secretary for Region 12 of the Fire Brigades Union, said: “We are proud to honour their bravery and sacrifice with a plaque dedicated to their memory.

"We will never forget the duty we owe them to fight for high-rise tower safety.”

The Red Plaque scheme was set up during the Fire Brigade Union’s centenary with the aim of establishing memorials to firefighters who have died in the line of duty.