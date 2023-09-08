A swan's been so badly attacked by a dog in Dover, it had to be put down.

The dog was on a long retractable lead in Kearnsey Abbey Gardens, but managed to reach the swan.

It's the fifth attack in last few months so the RSPCAs has issued a warning to keep pets under control around wildlife.

RSPCA inspector Kirsten Ormerod has learned that this is the second swan attack at the gardens in three days, and there have been at least five similar attacks in recent months.

There is information about responsible dog walking on the RSPCA's website.

The charity says the swan's death is another reminder how vital it is for dog owners to be vigilant and to look out for nearby birds, or any wildlife, when they are out on walks and to keep their pets on leads when near these animals.

Kirsten said: "This was a sustained attack on the poor swan. She couldn't walk properly as a result of her injuries and the damage to her feathers and infected wounds meant we were unable to rehabilitate her and had to make the sad decision to end her suffering.

"It's really upsetting for our rescuers to have to make the painful decision to put wild animals to sleep at any time, but particularly when the injuries caused are so avoidable. If there is wildlife in the area and you are walking with your dog, make sure your pet is on a lead and under control. I understand on this occasion the dog was on a retractable lead - it's the owner's responsibility to ensure dogs are under control at all times. A dog should never have been close enough to attack in this manner.

"We don't want to have to come out to another incident like this, it's deeply unpleasant for everyone involved and so preventable.

"If anyone has concerns about a dog dangerously out of control in a public place, they can report this to the police or their local authority immediately."

Dog owners have a legal responsibility under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 to keep their dogs under control in public places. Swans, their nests and their eggs are also protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident number 1145416.

The RSPCA recommends that anyone who has concerns about their dog's behaviour around wild animals or livestock should seek advice from a qualified dog behaviourist.

