It's been confirmed that a school in Horsham which shut on Tuesday (5 September) over concrete safety fears does have RAAC in its buildings.

Pupils at Greenway Junior School had to stay away while investigations were carried out.

Survey work has now revealed that a corridor and adjacent toilets are affected.

Children will be moved to other parts of the school.

A GLF Schools spokesperson said: "Following survey work, Greenway Junior School has one area that has now been confirmed as containing RAAC. The area affected covers one corridor and its adjacent toilets. This area has been closed since Thursday last week.

"GLF Schools is liaising with the Department for Education to confirm the remedial works necessary. The Headteacher continues to be in contact with parents to confirm the adaptations to where classes are located, but all children are being accommodated elsewhere in school.

"Further information will be provided to parents as longer term plans are clarified with the Department for Education."

