As the UK continues to experience extreme temperatures, dogs and humans alike need some cooling down, but which beach is best to visit for you and your pooch?

A new survey has revealed the top 10 dog-friendly beaches.

In first place, with a score of 8.85 out of 10 is Durdle Door beach, in Dorset.

The famous limestone arch is an iconic setting and has been described as 'a dreamy backdrop' for a game of fetch with your four-legged friend.

Man O’War beach in Dorset and Three Cliffs Bay in Glamorgan are in joint second place with a score of 8.30 out of 10.

Man O’War, also known as East Durdle Door, in Wareham is a pebble beach with calm waters protected from swells.

Man O'War beach at Wareham in Dorset came in joint second place in the survey. Credit: Google Maps

Three Cliffs Bay is the first sand beach on the list, the seashore is paired with sand dunes for plenty of room to roam.

In fourth place with 8.20 out of 10 is Marloes Sands in Pembrokeshire.

And finishing off the top five is Cuckmere Haven Beach in Seaford, East Sussex, scoring 8.06 out of 10.

Neighbouring the white chalk cliffs of the Seven Sisters, the quiet pebble beach enjoys the views of the iconic landmark that makes it a prime spot for some bonding with your dog.

The top 10 in full:

1. Durdle Door, Dorset

2. Man O'War beach, Dorset

2. Three cliffs Bay, Glamorgan

4. Marloes Sands, Pembrokeshire

5. Cuckmere Haven Beach, East Sussex

6. Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire

7. Seacliff, Lothian

8. Porth Joke, Cornwall

9. Gwynver beach, Cornwall

10. Long Sands North Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear

Cuckmere Haven at Seaford in East Sussex was named the UK's fifth most dog-friendly beach. Credit: Google Maps

Martin Smith, owner of bath retailer Showers to You which carried out the research said: “The beach is synonymous with sunny UK weather, just like BBQs and Pub Gardens.

"Though for families, a trip to the beach requires some planning, especially if there is a pet in tow!

"Being able to bring your furry friend to the beach with you means they get some exercise, and the healing properties of the salt water can improve their coat, restoring it to its natural shine.”

