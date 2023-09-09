Lanes blocked and major delays after accident on A31

There are delays and heavy traffic following an accident along the A31 in the New Forest.

Eastbound traffic has been stopped, with long delays and heavy traffic from Burley Services (New Forest) to M27 J1 (Cadnam).

Some drivers have reported to have been stuck in traffic for over two hours while emergency services deal with the incident.

National Highways is urging people to check before travelling.

Hampshire Police says officers on scene are working hard to get the road reopened and to relieve those in the tailback.

Updates to follow.