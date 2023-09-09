A statue in honour of detective novelist Agatha Christie has been unveiled in Oxfordshire.

Hundreds turned out on Saturday afternoon to see the unveiling of the statue in her home town of Wallingford, Oxfordshire.

The bronze statue depicts the 'Queen of Crime' seated on a bench overlooking The Kinecroft Park, as if drawing inspiration for her next novel.Her grandson Mathew Prichard was there for the event and said: “This is a real honour and I am thrilled to be here.

"The family lived here for decades and at the time Agatha would not have welcomed this as she was very private.

"But today I am sure she is looking down on all of us and delighted at this tribute. The local council and the artists have done an incredible job. It is a great day.”

A man dressed as Agatha Christie's Poirot sits alongside the statue. Credit: ITV Meridian

Wallingford was the main home of the best-selling writer of all time.

Also at the event a number of actors in character costume from the Christie books, with one making the trip from Germany to be at the event.

Agatha Christie, the famous crime novelist, short story writer and playwright lived in Wallingford for over 40 years on the outskirts of the town and died in her Winterbrook House Home in 1976.

She is buried in the Churchyard of St. Mary’s in Cholsey where she had worshipped.

Wallingford Museum in the High Street has a permanent Agatha Christie exhibition “At Home with the Queen of Crime” which details her life with archaeologist husband Max Mallowan and extra rarely seen photos, memories and letters of the world famous author of her home life in Winterbook.

The statue is in the park opposite the Wallingford Museum.