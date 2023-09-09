Motorcyclist, 30, dies following crash with car along A2 in Kent

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car along the A2 in Kent.

Officers were called at around 5.30pm on Friday 8 September to a crash involving a grey Vauxhall Corsa and a white and blue Suzuki motorbike.

It happened on the Londonbound carriageway between the Whitfield roundabout and the junction for Lydden.

The rider of the bike, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the collision.

They are also appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage taken in the area around the time to come forward.

Witnesses are being asked to call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538.

