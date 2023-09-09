The family of a man who was killed over a £100 pair of trainers say that night will be 'etched on their memories forever'.

Alex Innes, 25, was on a night out with friends at the Love Jericho bar in Oxford when he was stabbed to death in the early hours of 13 November 2022 by Greg Muinami.

Muinami has been jailed for a minimum of 24 years and 71 days in prison after being found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of one count each of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Alex's family have released the following tribute:

“This journey, to date, has undoubtedly been the worst thing someone can experience.

“That night, his last, will be etched on all our memories forever. No one should ever have to receive that call.

"I would not wish this, as they say, on my worst enemy; we have none, and neither did Alex.

“Our hearts are broken and will be incomplete forever. This hasn’t just affected us as his parents: our children have lost their brother, our parents have lost their grandson, our brothers and sister have lost their nephew and his mates have lost a very loyal friend.

“Although family events will never be the same and there will be a gap in every Christmas and birthday, we miss him every day. It doesn’t take a special occasion for us to remember that he’s not here.

“We often wake up and forget that he’s not here anymore. We go to bed at night and count our children in from work, or a night out: 1, 2, 3. We still do it, and it hits us all over again that there is no longer 3.

“We will forever miss his smile, his laugh, his lust for life in everything he did - words will never be enough to explain how painful it is to lose Alex.

“While we navigate this incredibly hard time, we’d like to express our appreciation to those who have been there to support us. It has been a truly humbling experience and has given us strength to see this through for him.

“We will never be able to forgive any of this.

"Why would anyone go out armed with a knife with no intention to use it? The law must change and better deterrents need to be put in place.

“Through all the speculation and hearsay, we are at peace and feel able to grieve knowing that justice has been served in some way.

“Cowards die many times before their death; the valiant never taste death but once.” - William Shakespeare