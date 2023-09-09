Police issue CCTV appeal after house deliberately set on fire in Poole

Watch: Police want to speak to these two men in connection with an arson in Poole

Police officers investigating a house fire in Poole that they believe was started deliberately want to speak to two men in connection with the incident.

Officers received a call at around 12.53am on Monday 4 September of a fire at an address in Northmere Road.

It is reported that two men broke into the address, before a fire was started. The occupants were not at home when it happened.

A cordon was put in place to allow for an examination of the scene to be carried out

Now officers have issued a CCTV appeal to identify two men they would like to speak to.

Detective Inspector Darren Moores, of BCP CID, said: "This incident has had a significant impact on the victims and it is lucky that nobody was injured.

“I have obtained moving CCTV footage of two men I would like to identify who were seen in the area at the time and I would ask anyone who recognises them to please come forward.

“Also, I am keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the vicinity around the relevant time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230139836.

