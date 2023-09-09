An investigation is underway after a sheep on a farm in the Chiltern Hills was shot with a crossbow.

A local farmer, near Ivinghoe Beacon - discovered one of their ewes, with the bolt still embedded in her neck.

The vets managed to save her. Police say they are in the process of examining the bolt forensically.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "Luckily vets attended and saved her life; however the incident was shocking for everyone involved.

"Police have seized the crossbow bolt and are in the process of examining it forensically.

"If you have any information on this crime, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or through the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference: 43230397965.

"Alternatively you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

